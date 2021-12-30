LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Ruby Beatrice Hagan, 93, died December 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel, burial in Fall River Cemetery. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

