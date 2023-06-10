LEIGHTON — Ruby Bolton, 89, died June 9, 2023. Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

