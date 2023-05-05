RUSSELVILLE — Today, we gather to celebrate the life of our beloved grandmother, Ruby Estelle Murray Seay Bradford “Granny Red.” She passed peacefully from this life on April 29, 2023 during her 98th year, in her home in Russellville, Alabama.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you