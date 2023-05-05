RUSSELVILLE — Today, we gather to celebrate the life of our beloved grandmother, Ruby Estelle Murray Seay Bradford “Granny Red.” She passed peacefully from this life on April 29, 2023 during her 98th year, in her home in Russellville, Alabama.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 7 from 12:00 to 2:30 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 2:30. Bill Woodall, Frank Richey and Venlon Bradford will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Beulah Cemetery, Russellville.
Ruby was born on October 31, 1924, and grew up during a time of great change. Despite the difficult circumstances around her, she never lost her bright spirit or sense of humor. She was always an optimist, and her kind heart made her a great friend to many. She never failed to give advice to those around her, and she made an impact on everyone she met.
She was a graduate of Florence State University and was a physical education teacher for 19 years. She taught most of those years at East Franklin Junior High School.
Ruby is survived by her children, Linda M. Smith (Horace) and Orval Lee Seay (Sandra); daughter-in-law, Annette Davidson; brother, Kenneth Murray and nine grandchildren, Sherry Smith (Rod), Alan Smith (Melissa), Trent Bradford (Missy), David Seay, Danley Bradford (Sara), Dana Mathewson (Andy), Misty Turner, Mandy Turner (Tim), and Wesley Shook (Tiffany). She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was predeceased by husbands, Oscar Lee Seay and Dolphus Dan Bradford; her daughter, Sandy Turner; son, Adolphus Bradford; parents, Paul and Ruth Murray; and brothers, Hulon, Frank, and Rodger Murray.
She was a member of Newburg Church of Christ and was very knowledgeable of the Bible. She loved listening to music, especially Elvis and Willie Nelson, and watching the Atlanta Braves. She was a wonderful cook and was always cooking for family and friends. She was well known for her chicken and dressing and spaghetti, and many would come by to enjoy her meals.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Hospice of North Alabama, especially Whitney, Kathy, and Tiana, and her caregivers, Becky White, Maye Kinard, Sherry Smith, Annette Davidson, Reba Smith, and Carrie Ann Sanders.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Rodney Smith, Alan Smith, Trent Bradford, David Seay, Danley Bradford, Andy Mathewson, Misty Turner, and Wesley Shook.
May her memory be a blessing to us all.
