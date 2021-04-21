FLORENCE — Ruby Butler, 93, died April 19, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. She was the wife of the late Paul Butler. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

