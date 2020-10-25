LEOMA, TN — Ruby Christine Gowen, 93, died October 22, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel, with burial in Leoma Cemetery. She was a member of Leoma Baptist Church.

