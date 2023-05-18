LEMONT, ILLINOIS — Ruby D. Howard, 86, formerly Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away on April 16, 2023, with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Signal B. Howard; her daughter, Mary Ann Nelson; her parents, Vernie and Anna Young; nine brothers; and six sisters.
She is survived by her son, Bobby (Sheila) Howard; grandchildren, David (Eva) Nelson, Jonathon Nelson, Shane Howard, Jennifer (Matt) Cavett, Jerry Nelson Jr., and Chad (Francesca Miller) Howard; her brother, Darrell Young; great-grandchildren, Sara and Jacob Nelson, Seth and Lily Cavett, Mia Howard; great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey, and Sara Beth Rea and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Shady Grove Methodist Church, 7525 River Road, Muscle Shoals, at noon, with a luncheon to follow immediately at the church; all family and friends are welcome.
