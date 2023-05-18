LEMONT, ILLINOIS — Ruby D. Howard, 86, formerly Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away on April 16, 2023, with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Signal B. Howard; her daughter, Mary Ann Nelson; her parents, Vernie and Anna Young; nine brothers; and six sisters.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you