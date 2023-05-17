LEMONT, ILLINOIS — Ruby D. Howard, 86, formerly of Muscle Shoals, died April 16, 2023. Graveside service will be held Saturday at noon at Shady Grove Methodist Church, 7525 River Road, Muscle Shoals.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you