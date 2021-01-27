FLORENCE — Ruby Dean Vickery, 90, died January 25, 2021. A private burial will be held at Colbert Memorial Gardens on Thursday with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home is directing. She was the wife of the late Ray Vickery. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

