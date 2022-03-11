FLORENCE — Ruby Dunn Baltimore, born July 5, 1924, to Floyd and Rebecca Dunn in Dayton, TN, was called to Heaven on the morning of March 9, 2022.
In 1945 Ruby married Claude Baltimore, the love of her life, and they had two sons. Ruby was a devout Christian, devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend to all. Ruby’s most treasured times this side of heaven was spent spending time with family and friends and being called “Mama B.” by her grand and great-grandchildren. Those closest to Ruby describe her as loving, selfless, and unwaveringly generous.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Martha Dunn and Charlie and Amanda Brown; her parents, Floyd and Letha Dunn; her husband of 51 years, Claude Baltimore; her granddaughter, Amanda Caroline Watson; and her siblings, Cecile Green, Willis E. Dunn, John Everett Dunn, and Henry C. Dunn. She is survived by her sons, Claude “Buddy” Baltimore (Jane) and FE “Sonny” Baltimore; three grandchildren, Craig Baltimore, Chad Baltimore (Angela), and Mollie Bower (Brant); three great-grandchildren, Annlee Baltimore, Landon, and Lyric Bower; her brother, Richard F. Dunn; three nieces and nephews; and a host of wonderful family and friends.
On Friday, March 11, 2022, the family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 AM with a Celebration of Life and Graveside Services to immediately follow at 11 AM at Greenview Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruby’s name to Samaritan’s Purse.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented