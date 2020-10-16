FLORENCE — Ruby Ellene Clemons Smith, 86 of Florence, passed away October 14, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She was a member of Macedonia Church of Christ.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Sonny Hargett officiating. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Smith; parents, Elmer and Myrtle Clemons; daughters, Linda Ann Poarch and Debra Jean Smith; as well as 11 siblings. She is survived by her sons, Danny Smith (Beverly) and David Smith; daughters, Kay Crunk (Larry), Sandy Smith (Eddie), and Patti Walker (Charles); six brothers; five sisters; 15 grandkids; 19 great-grandkids; and three great-greatgrandkids.
Pallbearers will be Steve Smith, Adam Smith, Hunter Cornatzer, Michael Smith, Kyle Murphy, and Matthew Porach.
