CHEROKEE
Ruby “Evelyn” Choat Rich, affectionately known as “Nanny,” age 84, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at the home of her daughter Rhonda, surrounded by her loving family. Her visitation will be Friday, December 27th from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Wayne Scott officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Evelyn was a member of the Cherokee Church of Christ and was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas “Tommy” Rich; mother, Verona Choat and father, Layton Choat.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Rich Hester (Doug) and Melinda Rich McVay (Alan); brother, Roger Choat (Ruth); grandchildren, Molly Eve Hester Bersky (Bobby), Anna Nicole McVay Bryant (Jim), Adam Rich McVay (Lindsay) and Johna Betsy Hester Frick (Jamie); great-grandchildren, Beau, Cort and Asa Bersky, Brylan Bryant, Kase McVay, Addison and Harper Hale, and Jax and Heston Frick; and special nieces and nephews, Kim Choat Scott, Stacy Choat Hull, Chris Choat, Ricky Rich, Kenny Jones, Greg Waldrep, Mike Rhodes; special sisters-in-love, Barbara Rhodes, Hellen Waldrep and Shirley Rich.
Pallbearers will be Adam McVay, Kenny Jones, Mike Rhodes, Greg Waldrep, Chris Choat and Daniel Scott.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Encompass Health & Hospice Care and Dr. Vacik.
