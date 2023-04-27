FLORENCE — Ruby Hodges Gooch, 92, of Florence, Alabama, passed away April 25, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, April 28, from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Henry Melton officiating.

