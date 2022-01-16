FLORENCE — Ruby Lynn Holt, age 75, of Florence, passed away January 14, 2022. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Bill Hubbell officiating. Burial will be a Central Community Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Jerry Holt; parents, James and Ruby Thompson; and sister, Vera Dale Haddock.
Survivors include her son, James Gautney; daughters, Violet Thompson (Dennis), Catherine Holt, Lawanda Gautney Klinger, Angela DeVaney Robinson (Keith); grandchildren, Nicole and Jacob DeVaney, Eddie, Jerry Todd, and Jessica Thompson, Ashley and Breanna Klinger, William and Jessica Akinson, and Mark, Catherine, Matthew, Christopher and Faith Gautney; great-grandchildren, Abby, MaKenna, Nicholas, Jasper, Kasen, Sebastion, Phoenix, Noah, Elisa, Ethan, Rebel, Harley, Lynden, Aaron, Addison and D.J.; brother, Jackie Thompson (Patricia); and sister, Sandra Gray (Royce).
Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law and grandsons.
Mrs. Holt loved planting flowers, watching birds and playing games, but spending time with her family was what she loved most.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
