PHIL CAMPBELL
Ruby Dean Johnson, 91, died November 30, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday 11 a.m. - 12 noon at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville. The funeral will be at noon in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Commented