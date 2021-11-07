LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Ruby Karnese Trevathan, 99, died November 5, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 7 at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery.

