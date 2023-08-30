CHEROKEE — Ruby Lee Davis, 86, died August 27, 2023. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Cherokee Christian Methodist Episcopal Church with burial in Cherokee CME Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

