FLORENCE — Ruby Louise (Butler) Eddy, 88, of Florence, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence. She was a member of the Church of Christ. For the last 25 years she loved raising and breeding dogs specifically Yorkies, one of the loves of her life. .
Visitation will be in Greenview Memorial Chapel, Tuesday, September 03, 2019 from noon -2:00 p.m.; services will follow immediately in the Chapel. Burial will be in Florence City Cemetery. Officiating will be Wade Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Troy Butler and Mattie Viola Ricketts Baylor; brothers, Minor E. “Buddy” Butler and Franklin D. “Jackie” Butler.
She is survived by her son, Roger Ross (Sherry), Central, AL; daughters, Patti Smith (David), Florence, AL, Jennifer Stembridge (Brent), Florence, AL.; grandchildren, Wayne Ross (Michelle), Andria Dixon (Toyce),Amy Richardson (Wade), Russell Smith (Lori), Tiffany Canerday (Scot McKinney), Lane Canerday; great grandchildren, Hannah, Ian, Evan, Adam, Kion, Jaden, Dakota and Dylan.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
The family would like to Thank Amedisys Hospice, Kristen Howard, and Dr. Felix Morris, Deanna Aston, her sitter for their loving care during this difficult time.
