FLORENCE — Ruby Lucille Clemons, 91, died June 21, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Pentecostal Church, funeral will immediately follow. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

