LEIGHTON — Ruby M. Bolton, 89, of Leighton, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023. Visitation was Monday, June 12th, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service followed in the funeral home chapel with Brother Phillip Potter officiating. Interment was in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

