IUKA, MISSISSIPPI
Ruby Mae Franks, 66, died June 8, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Chapel, Iuka. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
