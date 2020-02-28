MUSCLE SHOALS — Ruby Mae Aycock Morgan, 91, Muscle Shoals, gained her angel wings and walked through heaven’s gates Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and friends.
Ruby attended Valley Grove Baptist Church most of her life. She was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.She was the backbone of her family. Ruby always insisted on having everyone in her home for every occasion. She was affectionately called Mama Ruby and was known for her cooking. Her caramel cake, chicken and dumplings, and chicken stew will be missed, and especially her dressing on holidays. She loved the outdoors and working in her yard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Lola Aycock; half brother, Lester Conner; brother-in-law, Bobby Martin; son-in-law, Tommy McBride; and husband, William Clyde Morgan, the love of her life for 67 years.
Ruby is survived by a son, Roger Morgan (Debbie), Tuscumbia, and a daughter, Sandra Woodis McBride, Muscle Shoals; grandsons, Bill Woodis (Donna), Troy Woodis (Amy), Brett Woodis and Kevin Morgan (Tracy); granddaughter, Brittne Beasley (Stan); great-grandsons, Braxton and Jackson Elledge and Huston Woodis; great-granddaughters, Anna Grace and Bailee Woodis; and sisters, Brenda Allen (Larry) and Martha Martin.
The family wants to thank Kindred Home Health for the years of therapy, Good Samaritan Hospice, and Sherry, Shannon, and Pam, who were with her until the end. Special thanks to sitters and nurses, Charlotte, Candice, Helen, Margie, Deta, Susan, and Jennifer, who lovingly cared for her for two years.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 29th from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Greg Beasley and Bro. Ted VaFeas officiating.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
