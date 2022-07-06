FLORENCE — Ruby Mae Rhea, 83, of Florence, passed away July 4, 2022. She was a graduate of Rogers High School and a member of Muscle Shoals Church of God.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Brother Henry Melton and Brother Jerry Rea officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Rhea was preceded in death by her husband, W.T. “Sonny” Rhea; son, Terry Glenn Rhea; and sisters, Lou Vandiver, Roberta Lawson, and Cleo Collins.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Renea Rhea of Florence; brother, Donald Ray Collins (Hilda) of Florence; and grandchild, Thomas Rhea.
Pallbearers are Eric Michael, Joshua Turner, Greg Michael, Clint Grinnell, David Hale, and Glenn Nix. Joshua Lindsey, Bill Thomas, Bubba Hill, Mike McCartney and John Nix will serve as honorary pallbearers.
