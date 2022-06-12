FLORENCE — Ruby Mae Tays Mitchell, age 91, of Florence, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. A graveside service will be Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Brian McIntyre officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mable Tays; husband, Ralph Mitchell; grandson, Jordan Craft; and sister, Louise Tays.
Survivors are her sons, Kelvin Mitchell (Elena) and Terry Craft (Charlotte); grandchildren, Martin Mitchell, Jessica Craft Willis, and Jordan Craft.
Ruby was a member of Killen Methodist Church and was retired with Regions Bank. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
