SHEFFIELD — Ruby Nathalie Heffernan, 95, of Sheffield, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Mrs. Heffernan was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. She was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bernard L. Heffernan; son, Kevin R. Heffernan; parents, John D. and Russell Sharp; brothers, Wiley and John D. Sharp; and sister Alma Jean Curry.
Mrs. Heffernan is survived by her children, Bernard L. Heffernan, Jr. (Jennifer), of Virginia Beach, VA, John M. Heffernan, of Charlotte, NC, James A. Heffernan (Belinda), of Sheffield, AL, and Elizabeth Gargis (Jeff) of Tuscumbia, AL; local grandchildren, Christopher Heffernan, Jon Gargis (Laura), Heather Gargis (Robbie) and Ashlee Heffernan; and, to go with Mom and Dad’s Naval background, a “Boatload” of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Teddy Shell, Adam Rue, Bernie Delinsky, Henry Long, Steve Harrison, Tony Butler and Bob Evans.
