FLORENCE — Ruby Nell Brackin, age 92, of Florence, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Columbia Cottage. Mrs. Brackin was a member of First Christian Church and Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Brackin was an important part of many children’s lives, having taught at Coffee High School for 32 years.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., at First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Rev. Sylvia Hamlin.
Mrs. Brackin was preceded in death by her husband, B.H. Brackin; Parents, C.F. and Nell Crews; brother, Charles Crews; grandson, Jason; son-in-law, Ken Butler; brother-in-law, Shelton Hawsey and special sister-in-law, Gloria Mason.
Mrs. Brackin is survived by her son; William L. Brackin, Florence, AL; daughters, Trudy Lyle (Mike), Florence, AL and Tonitia Butler, Killen, AL; sisters, Patricia King (Charles), Huntsville, AL and Virginia Ann Hawsey, Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Tricia Wall (Frank), Florence, AL, Megan Poss (Cory), Huntsville, AL, Jonathan Brackin, Atlanta, GA, Allison Morgan (Jess), Florence, AL, Robert Brackin, Florence, AL and Andrew Butler, Huntsville, AL; great grandchildren, Shaylee Brackin, Florence, AL, Will and Ruby Morgan, Florence, AL, and Vivian Poss, Huntsville, AL; many nieces, nephews and cousins; along with her Columbia Cottage Family.
Pallbearers will be men of First Christian Church.
“A hundred years from now, it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove, but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.”- Margaret F. Powers.
