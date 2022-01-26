HACKLEBURG — Ruby Nell Cochran, 87, died January 24, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday 3 until service time beginning at 4 at Community Church. Burial will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

