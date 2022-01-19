FLORENCE — Ruby Nell Riley, 72, died January 18, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with service immediately following. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Riley was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Riley. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

