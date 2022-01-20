FLORENCE — Ruby Nell Riley, age 72, of Florence, passed away January 18, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, January 21, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will start at 12:00 p.m. with Brother Larry Smart officiating and burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Riley. Survivors include her children, Terry Riley (Lisa) and Sherry Keeton (Randy); grandchildren, Amanda Ross May, Nathan Sanders, Matthew Riley, Kayla Heffernan, Matt Haithcoat; and ten great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Riley was a member of Village Baptist Church. She was an Avon representative for 30 years; she enjoyed spending time with her family, playing marbles, camping, and boat riding with her dog “Tide” by her side.
Serving as pallbearers are Nathan Sanders, Matthew Riley, Smiley Haithcoat, Ethan Sanders, Ricky Keeton, Kevin Heathcoat.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Kindred Hospice for the special care shown to Mrs. Riley. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
