LEXINGTON — Ruby Nell Smitherman, age 81, of Lexington, AL passed away Tuesay, July 20, 2021 at El Reposo Nursing Home after an extended illness. She was a native of Tennessee, a cook, and of the Presbyterian faith. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Darin Atkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Survivors are one son, Keith Smitherman, Lexington; four daughters, Tonnie Jones, Lexington, Kylah Hill, Lexington, LeAnne Letson, Town Creek, Nikki Simonson, Elgin; brother, James Cole, Center Star; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, Gerald Smitherman; daughter, Joan Stutts and parents, Jim and Bama Campbell Cole.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995
