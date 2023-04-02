FLORENCE — Ruby Nell Townsley Olive, 83, of Florence, passed away March 29, 2023.
A visitation will be held Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brad Adcock officiating. The burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Olive was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Olive; and parents, Lloyd and Lucille Bretherick Townsley.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelia Blevins (Danny) and Lori Lowe (Bill); brother, David Townsley (Bettie); grandchildren, Danette Fisher (Chad), Kyle Blevins (Jessica), and Lacey Gandy (Josh); great-grandchildren, Aidan Kennedy, Jaxon Gandy, and Bane Blevins; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Brock Fisher, Abby Fisher, Makenna Tucker, Mileigh Tucker, and Mitchell Gandy.
Pallbearers will be Drake Roberson, Aidan Kennedy, Wayne Bretherick, Bert Bretherick, Ben Bretherick, and Josh Gandy. Brian Fisher will serve as Honorary Pallbearer.
Special thanks to Amedysis Home Health, especially Jody Rogers and all the wonderful, caring, and loving staff at Helen Keller Hospital. Additional thanks to Ruby’s caretakers, Nancy Dickerson and Lacey Gandy.
