FLORENCE — Ruby Nell Townsley Olive, 83, died March 29, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

