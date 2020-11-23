RED BAY — Ruby L. Newell, 79, died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at Halltown Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She attended Pentecostal Faith Church.

