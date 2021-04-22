FLORENCE — Ruby Pauline Butler, age 93, of Florence, went to her heavenly home on April 19, 2021. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 22, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be Friday, April 23, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Jeremy Goss officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Butler; parents, Walter and Covell Phillips; brothers, Howard, Vernon and Ellie Phillips; sister, Joyce Jaynes; daughters, Dorothy Butler, Doris Boatwright and Wanda Swader; and grandchildren, Kenneth Butler, Jr., Tim Horner and Paula Horner.
Survivors include her children, Kenneth Butler (Barbara), Ricky Butler (Debbie), Joyce Horner (Juble), Barbara Smallwood (Billy) and Debra Shook; sister, Betty Jaynes; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Ruby loved her brothers and sisters and always felt blessed to have been able to live near all but one of them her whole life. She married when she was 13 years old and became a mother when she was 15 years old, raising seven children. Other than picking cotton, she never worked outside the home until her youngest child started school, at which point she went to work in the linen room of the Holiday Inn with her beloved sisters. They became known as the “linen sisters.” She finally retired at the age of 83.
Ruby was a wonderful cook. In her later years, she started cooking lunch every Tuesday for her boys and anyone else that may be there. She loved her flowers and working in her flower beds when she was able. She was a wonderful mother-in-law who was a perfect example of how a mother-in-law should be.
Momma was a Godly woman who taught her children about Jesus. She loved to read her Bible and pray. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her whole heart. Our mother was a simple woman and we would like to request that you feel free to dress casual for her services.
We would like to thank Shoals Hospice for their loving care. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Our sweet momma, our Gift from God!
