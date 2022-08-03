MUSCLE SHOALS — Ruby Pearl Parrish, 89, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside service in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Daniel Delaney will be officiating.
She was a member of Washington Park Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Jefferies; husband, Bill Parrish; brothers, Hosea, Clois, Clarence, Lester, and James Jefferies; sisters, Jeanette Tingle Horton, Trudy McCrory, Ruth Bradford, Martha Wilson Terrell, Doris Rutherford, and Lucille Allen; grandson, Larry Gargis; and son-in-law, Raymond DeVaney.
She is survived by her sons, Roger Gargis (Janice), Ricky Gargis (Jane), and John Gargis (Anita); daughter, Barbara DeVaney; stepdaughters, Shelaine Albert (Joe) and Stephanie Britnell (Gene); stepson, Matt Parrish (Samantha); grandchildren, Chris DeVaney, Stacie Burden, Morgan Gargis, Shaw Gargis (Amy), Josh Gargis (Brandy), Brad Hulsey (Angela), and Corey Gargis (Ashley); numerous great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to her caregiver Christy Narmore and also to her church family at Washington Park Baptist and neighbors, for their love and prayers that you gave to mom throughout the years.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
