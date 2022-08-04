MUSCLE SHOALS — Ruby Pearl Parrish, 89, died August 1, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside service in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

