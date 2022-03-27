SHEFFIELD — Ruby Ernestine Preston, 78, of Sheffield, died on Friday, March 25, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, March 27, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with nephews, Mike Rice, and Gene and William Purdy officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Ruby was the oldest of 12 children, that were born to Cat and Tinnie Preston, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her brothers, Eugene, Bobby, William, and Frank Preston.
Ruby loved her family and always said that her nieces and nephews were her children because she never had any. She loved the Lord and read and studied her Bible daily. Ruby will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles (Pat), James, and Paul Preston; sisters, Fertricia Colburn (Pete) and Cindy Montgomery (David); nephews, Mike Rice, Andy Kimbrough, Daniel Colburn, Tim Montgomery, William Purdy, Gene Purdy, and Doug Preston; and nieces, Tammy Dossey, Lori Alexander, Amanda Murphy, and Paula Preston.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
