NAPLES, FLORIDA — Ruby Rella Rogers Johnson, 87 of Naples, Florida, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 from noon-2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Central Heights/Florence with the funeral immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Tim Wright will officiate the service. A graveside prayer will follow in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson was native of Florence, a member of the Oakland Church of Christ, and was a retired Housekeeping Supervisor at Colonial Manor Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville H. Johnson, and son, Randall H. Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughters, Rev. Rita Kay Chaffin and Mary E. Liles; brother, Gene Rogers; sister, Emma Vernette Arnold; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Her grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family of Mrs. Johnson extends a special thank you to AVOW Hospice of Naples, Columbia Cottages of Florence, and to all her friends and relatives for their loving care.
