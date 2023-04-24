HALEYVILLE — Ruby Dean Foster Taylor, 89, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Thornhill Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville is directing.

