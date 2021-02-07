TOWN CREEK — Ruby White, 72, died February 6, 2021. Funeral will be noon Monday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Youngtown Cemetery in Moulton. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5-7 at the funeral home.

