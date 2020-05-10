FLORENCE — Ruby Womble Hanback, 86 of Florence, passed away Thursday at her residence after an extended illness. She was a member of the Petersville Church of Christ.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park, Adam Richardson officiated.
Mrs. Hanback was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Glen Hanback; son, Mark Edward Hanback; parents, Robert Clark and Lucile Gooch Womble; sisters, Margaret Isley and Faye Davis; brothers, L.B. Womble, Columbus “Buck” Womble, and R.C. Womble.
Mrs. Hanback is survived by her sons, Mike Hanback , Florence, AL, Steve Hanback (Carolyn), Cypress Inn, TN, and Chris Hanback (Katherine), Huntsville, AL; daughter, Sandra Hanback Parker (Doug), Killen, AL; sister, Dorothy Woods, Florence, AL; grandchildren, Toni Phillips (Stephen), Samantha Clanton (Perry), Heather Haddock (Chad), Josh Hanback (Tara), Micah Parker, Cassie Hanback, Jarrod Hanback, Katiann Thompson (Tyler), and Jonathan Holland (Jackie); and ten great grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers were Josh Hanback, Micah Parker, Jarrod Hanback, Stephen Phillips, Perry Clanton, Chad Haddock, Tyler Thompson, Drew Clanton, Nathaniel Parker, and Ken Davis.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Katie Looney and Robin Staggs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Petersville Church of Christ or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
