FLORENCE — Rubye Ann Fisher, age 71, of Florence, passed away August 27, 2021. The family will receive friends Monday, August 30, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Brother Roy Hartzell and Bro. Andy Fogle officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Hattie Mauldon; son, Dennis Fisher; brothers, Glen and Frankie Mauldon; and sisters, Golena Bratton, Jennifer Holland, Inez Gandy and Faye Bouchillon.
Survivors include her husband, Woodrow Fisher; sons, James Manson Cheek, Shannon Cheek (Melissa) and Woodrow Fisher, III (Melissa); grandchildren, Anna Grace Peoples, Brentley Cheek, Samuel Fisher, Wilson Fisher, and Jordan Hall; sister, Earline Lindsey (Cloyd); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rubye enjoyed watching NASCAR and traveling, loved Garth Brooks and Dale Earnhart, Jr., but her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church.
