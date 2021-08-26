FLORENCE
Rudolph Nails III “Rudy”, age 75, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2021.
Rudolph was born on October 10, 1945 in Florence, Alabama, to the late Rudolph Nails, Jr. and Mary Esther Chisholm Nails. He graduated from Burrell-Slater High School and Tennessee State University before working in the Florence City School System and Ford Motor Company. After graduating from Miles Law School, Rudolph established his own company, Nails & Nails Consultants, specializing in Social Security and Supplemental Security Income claims. For his outstanding achievements, Rudolph was recognized in 2018 by Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Rudolph was a lifelong member of St. Mark Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William “Soc” Nails.
Rudolph is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosa Nails, and son, Charles Nails of Nolensville, TN. He is lovingly remembered by his brother, John (Phyllis) Nails; sister, Bashie Nails Young; cousin, Julia Liner Claytor; nieces, Stephanie (MaKane) Nails Kane, Tanique Nails, LaTasha (Kevin) Smith, and LaTina Horrison; nephews, Deric (Ronda) Simpson, Marcus Ricks, Fontae Ricks, Rudolph (Dionne) Nails IV, and Thomas Davis Young; sister-in-law, Virginia Simpson; brother-in-law, Felix Ricks Jr., and many other relatives and friends.
The family extends appreciation for the many acts of kindness shown during Rudolph’s illness and loss, especially to Charles Jackson and Dwight Cole.
Graveside service for will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, AL. Reverend Charlie Johnson, Jr. officiating. The public viewing will be Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
