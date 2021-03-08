PHIL CAMPBELL — Rudolph Ralph Beckenbach, 99 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away March 6, 2021.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church, Phil Campbell, AL. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Sammy Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery.
Ralph was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
He was born November 8, 1921 in Providence, Rhode Island.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Beckenbach; his father, mother and brother.
Ralph is survived by his long time lady friend, Wese Duncan; sister-in-law, Betty Shields; niece, Cindy Williams; and nephew, Alan Bates.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
