HACKLEBURG — Rudy F. Mason, 69, died January 29, 2021. Visitation will be held February 1, 2021, from noon-2 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Cedar Tree Cemetery.

