FLORENCE — Ruemae “Mae” Bevis Holden, 82, of Florence died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019, 6-9 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services are Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel with Brother Wayne Woods officiating. Burial will be in Bluewater Cemetery.
Mae was a member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ. She worked at Big Star in Lexington and Florence for many years. She was well known as the “Jelly Lady.” She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; spouse, Earl Holden; and one great-grandson, Dustin Newton.
Mae is survived by her children, Betty Thompson, Linda Tilley, Shelia Newton, Martha Bevis, Wanda Brandenburg and Bobby Bevis; grandchildren, Christopher Jordan, Jessie Jordan, Ashley Fleet, April Baskins, Jessica Nix, Jennifer Mattio, Allison Newton, Derrick Tilley, Scotty Skaggs and Skyler Skaggs; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters; and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Jordan, Derrick Tilley, Scotty Skaggs, Skyler Skaggs, Dow Rickard and Wendell Wrenn.
Honorary pallbearer will be Guy Rickard.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented