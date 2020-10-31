HALEYVILLE — Rufus “RedByrd” Ray Byrd, 85, died October 29, 2020. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com
