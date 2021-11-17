MUSCLE SHOALS
Russell Clifton Gist, 59, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 19, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Russell attended Church of the Highlands. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Dillon Gist.
Russell is survived by his children, Natalie Gist Tapley (Jeff), Bailee Gist (Jay), and Jack Gist; mother, Betty Riner Gist; brothers, Ricky (Paula), Randy, and Robbie Gist; and grandchildren, Tripp and Charlotte Tapley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALR Sober Life, P.O. Box 732, Bessemer, AL 35021.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
