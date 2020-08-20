HALEYVILLE

Russell Harmon Payne, 77, died August 18, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Ireland Cemetery.

TimesDaily
