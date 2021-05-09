MUSCLE SHOALS — Russell Lee Randolph, 81, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Funeral service will be Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Charlie James and Daniel Dulaney will be officiating. Russell was a member of Washington Park Baptist Church and a retired Muscle Shoals fireman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Lee Randolph and Almeta Randolph; sister, Linda Fogg.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Newman Randolph; daughters, Vanessa Peters, Rhonda Holley (Chad); brothers, Ray McDougle (Ina), Lamar McDougle (Shirley), Paul McDougle (JoAnn); sister, Sue Brewer; grandchildren, Christopher Brooks (Amanda), Heather Brooks, and Jordan Oakley (Tommy); great-grandchildren, Alyssa Brooks, Emma Brooks, Milli Fuller, Laya Brooks, Huntley Seagers, Lilly Seagers, Karson Ezekiel and Sawyer Brooks, numerous nieces and nephews along with a host of friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Tony McDougle, Tim McDougle, Mike McDougle, Mike Smith, Tim Rutherford and Lee Brewer.
Special thanks to the staff of Comfort Care hospice and our church family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
