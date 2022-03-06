1972-2022 Russell Scott McCrory passed away on March 2, 2022, in a car accident.
Russell, who was affectionately known to family as “Scott,” was born to Norman and Martha (McBrayer) McCrory in Florence, Alabama on February 1, 1972. He spent his early years living on Wilson Lake in Killen, Alabama with his loving parents and devoted dog, Duchess.
Russell is survived by his wife, Kamy Merithew and daughter Kya McMerit, both of Berkeley Lake, Georgia; his mother, Martha McCrory of Gallatin, Tennessee; mother and father-in-law, Bob and Shirley Merithew of Canton, New York; and several cousins. Russell was predeceased by his father, Norman, and a brother Michael.
Gifted with a natural ability for computer science, Russell was a teenager when he was hired along with his mom, Martha, as one of the first employees at Smith Travel Research, serving as a software developer for the then young start-up company. While attending high school in Gallatin, Tennessee, he also worked at the Gallatin Library and DJ’d a late-night radio program at Volunteer State Community College. A European tour during his junior year sparked a life-long enthusiasm for travel.
He graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science and a second Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from Vanderbilt University where he was inducted into the Tau Beta Pi Association, the country’s oldest engineering honor society. Russell also earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. While studying at Georgia Tech, he met life-long friend Chad Lord, the two bonding over their shared love of technology. While still in graduate school, Russell was hired by the Georgia Tech Research Institute, where he worked on health care and defense-related projects for more than 25 years and held the title of Principal Research Engineer.
In 2005, Russell married Kamy Merithew in Washington, DC, surrounded by family and friends. One of his great delights was serving as the family’s chef, preparing a variety of dishes, and frequently testing out new recipes. He enjoyed trips with Kamy across four continents, including stops in Moscow, Machu Picchu, and a Costa Rican sloth sanctuary. But above all, Russell was a devoted father to his beloved daughter, Kya. The two shared a deep love of animals, including the family’s bearded dragon, Sandy.
A reception to honor Russell’s life will be held on March 5, 2022, from 1-5 pm at Berkely Lake Chapel 4043 S Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Berkeley Lake, GA 30096. All are welcome to drop by the informal gathering. A graveside interment will be held at Florence City Cemetery in Florence, Alabama likely Tuesday, more details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Russell’s memory to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, (https://tinyurl.com/McCroryCHOA, attention Kamy Merithew, 796 Lakeshore Drive, Berkeley Lake 30096), where he volunteered for many years.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
